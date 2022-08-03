Free entry to monuments for 10 days as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:58 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: All ticketed Centrally protected monuments will be free for all visitors from August 5 to 15 on the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as part of the commemoration of 75 years of India’s independence, the Archaeological Survey of India said on Wednesday.

The ASI said no entry fee would be charged from any visitor, domestic, or foreign. All museums of the ASI would also be free for all visitors.

The decision will apply to Golconda Fort and Charminar in the city and all ticketed monuments across the country protected by the Union government under the ASI.

