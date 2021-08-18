Free online coaching for CPGET begins in Kakatiya govt college

Hanamkonda: Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal on Wednesday inaugurated a State-level online free coaching for M.Sc (Chemistry) entrance exam (CPGET-2021) which is being organised by the Department of Chemistry, Kakatiya Government College, Hanamkonda.

Speaking on the occasion, Mittal lauded the services of the Chemistry Department of KGM in securing M.Sc seats for students in IITs, NITs, Central and State Universities. He urged the students to be focussed on the objective in life to achieve success, and said success was a combination of three factors – purposeful objective, effective time management, and finally hard work.

Presiding over the virtual meeting, Principal (FAC) S Ganapathi Rao wished that more students shall bag a good number of campus seats this year too.

Programme coordinator and Head, Department of Chemistry Dr B Ramesh said that they had received an overwhelming response from the students. “So far, 1200 students from various government and private colleges registered for the free coaching, across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The classes will be conducted in online mode for one month,” he added. Meanwhile, Navin Mittal has felicitated students- G. Hemanth, Y Abhilash and CH Om Sirish- for getting seats in various NITs.

