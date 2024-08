| Hyderabad Cpget 2024 Results To Be Declared On Friday At 330pm

Hyderabad: CPGET 2024 results to be declared on Friday at 3:30pm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 08:02 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2024 results will be declared at 3.30 pm on Friday.

A total of 73,342 candidates registered and 64,765 appeared forentrance tests conducted by the Osmania University from July 6 to 16 for admissions to various PG and five-year integrated programmes offered by colleges in the State.