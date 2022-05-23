French Open: Rafael Nadal beats Jordan Thompson to reach second round

By AP Published: Updated On - 10:48 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning against Australia's Jordan Thompson in three sets, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2, during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo)

Paris: Rafael Nadal and all of his aches and pains reached the second round of the French Open.

The 13-time champion at Roland Garros beat Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal won his men’s-record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open but he has only recently returned from a rib injury that has bothered him since March.

He has also been dealing with chronic pain in his left foot. That kept him out of Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year, and bothered him again during a loss on clay in Rome this month.

Nadal will next face Corentin Moutet, a French wild-card entry who beat 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-3.