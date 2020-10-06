French Open will continue to have reduced crowd

Paris police chief Didier Lallement said bars in Paris will close for two weeks from Tuesday as part of new measures to slow coronavirus infections.

Hyderabad: The US Open was successfully conducted but had an empty stadium because of the Covid-19. However, many thought French Open in Paris, which was rescheduled because of the coronavirus, would follow in the footsteps of the US Tennis Association. However, a few days before the start of the Grand Slam tournament, the organisers announced that they will allow spectators to the stadium.

But this proposal ran into trouble because of the rising cases in France and thereby reduced the crowd limit to less than 1,000 spectators per day. On Monday, the Paris Police announced that the tournament will continue to have a reduced crowd for the final week of French Open tournament also.

According to an AP report, the police chief maintained the current limit of 1,000 spectators at sports events in Paris and specifically noted the clay-court tournament at Roland Garros. The decision will come as a relief to players.

Many have said how much they appreciate having spectators even in much smaller numbers than normal.