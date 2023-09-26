Fresh plea filed in Gyanvapi mosque case in Varanasi

The head priest of Acharya Ved Vyas Peeth temple, Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas, has filed a suit before the court of Civil Judge senior division

26 September 23

Varanasi: The head priest of Acharya Ved Vyas Peeth temple, Shailendra Kumar Pathak Vyas, has filed a suit before the court of Civil Judge senior division, seeking worship of Shringar Gauri and other visible and invisible deities in the cellar of Gyanvapi mosque and appointment of District Magistrate or any other suitable persons as the receiver of the cellar in southern side of the building.

Only a few minutes after filing of the suit by Vyas’s lawyer Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, another lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain filed an application before the court of district judge to direct for transfer of the suit to his court, mentioning that it will be deemed fit in the interest of justice.

Chaturvedi said the district judge fixed Tuesday (September 26) for next hearing. Making Anjuman Intejamia Masjid Committee, the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, as defendant, Vyas, in his suit, mentioned that worship of deities was performed within cellar of the southern side of the building till 1993.

However, his ancestor and priest Vyasji was restrained from entering the barricaded area and thus performance of rituals and other ceremonies in cellar was stopped since then.