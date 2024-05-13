Fresh voters excited to vote in erstwhile Karimnagar

Almost all the new voters came to the polling stations along with either their family members or friends.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 May 2024, 05:39 PM

First times voters (L-R) G Pradeep and Lokesh

Karimnagar: New voters were more excited to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha election held for three segments of Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Nizamabad in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Monday.

While a majority of them were enthusiastic to know about the voting process, a few of them had reached the polling booths excited to have a glimpse of the electronic voting machines, control units and VVPATs. Almost all the new voters came to the polling stations along with either their family members or friends. Election authorities have made efforts to ensure widespread publicity to motivate fresh voters and bring them to polling stations to exercise their votes.

Scores of youth staying in other areas for the purpose of education and jobs came to their native places to cast their franchise. New voters as well as others were seen taking selfies after voting since polling stations were decorated attractively. They posted photos on WhatsApp groups and social media platforms.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a first time voter, Lokesh, expressed happiness over voting for the first time. He was waiting for this day during the last few weeks since he got the eligibility to vote in the recent voter enrollment process. A resident of Sainagar, Lokesh is a B.Tech second year student in Kamala Institute of Technology and Science, Huzurabad.

Another fresh voter, G Pradeep said it was the responsibility of the youth to vote and elect good leaders for the better future of the constituency as well as the country. While doing his B.Tech in Basara IIIT, Pradeep participated in webcasting in previous elections but did not cast his vote. A native of Subashnagar, Karimnagar, Pradeep is working as a field site engineer in a private firm in Kolkata and came home to vote.

As many as 1,37,499 new electors enrolled their names taking the total number of votes to 17,88,392 from 16,50,893 (2019) in the Karimnagar parliament segment. In Peddapalli constituency, 1,14,934 fresh voters registered their names, taking the number of voters to 15,92,996 from 14,78,062. Meanwhile, 1,37,019 new electors enrolled their name in the Nizamabad segment. The number of voters increased to 16,89,857 from 15,52,838.