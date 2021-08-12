Frog dance at Siddipet village to appease rain god

Though the district received heavy rains in June and July, the village has not had any rain in the past 20 days leading to withering of rainfed crops

By | Published: 6:40 pm

Siddipet: The children of Venkatraopet in Thoguta Mandal performed ‘Frog Dance’ on Thursday to appease the rain god since the village has not received any rain in the past 20 days. Though the district received heavy rains in June and July, it has not had any rain in the past 20 days leading to withering of rainfed crops.

The villagers of Venkatraopet turned to faith seeking rain. The children caught a frog, washed it with turmeric water and smeared vermilion on its body. They then tied the frog to a pestle that was also decorated with neem tree leaves. Singing traditional songs, the children carried the pestle and frog all around the village. The women of farmers’ families poured turmeric water on the children and the frog at every house. Despite Siddipet district receiving excess rain during the first two months of monsoon, it has eluded most parts of the district in August.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .