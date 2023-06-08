From stage to screen: Zee Theatre and ZEE5 redefine the theatre viewing experience on OTT

Zee Theatre teleplays all set to stream via a world digital premiere on ZEE5 from June 9 onwards

Published Date - 10:15 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: Indian theatre is embarking on an exciting new trajectory with some of the most celebrated Zee Theatre teleplays all set to stream via a world digital premiere on ZEE5 from June 9 onwards. The line-up includes the Gajraj Rao starrer ‘Gunehgaar’, the psychological drama ‘Kusum Manohar Lele’ starring Shweta Basu Prasad and director Seema Pahwa’s star-studded literary anthology ‘Koi Baat Chale’.

These nuanced teleplays with relatable characters and truly extraordinary writing will now reach a diverse worldwide audience, courtesy of a digital platform with over 119.5 million monthly active users.

Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India, said, “Adding Zee Theatre teleplays to our content portfolio will only enhance our content library further. At ZEE5, our aim is to make teleplays easily accessible to the audience. We are hoping that this association with Zee Theatre helps us build the appetite for more such content.”

Shailja Kejriwal, the chief creative officer – special projects, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, says, “Digital platforms have reshaped the creation and consumption of entertainment around the world and now theatre too has become a vibrant part of this ever-expanding content pool. The finest Zee Theatre teleplays will now stream on ZEE5 and become more accessible to not just the passionate patrons of live theatre but those who for some reason have not explored it yet.”

In June, ZEE5 will stream ‘Gunehgaar’, ‘Kusum Manohar Lele’ and all the six episodes of the anthology ‘Koi Baat Chale’ with stories by Munshi Premchand, Saadat Hasan Manto and Harishankar Parsai. In the months to come, the brilliance of KK Raina, Purva Naresh and many more gifted theatre exponents will also be showcased.