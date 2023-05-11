Relish these family dramas on International Day of Families

Zee Theatre presents three richly-layered dramas which traverse diverse emotions of joy, togetherness, loss, and also unspoken angst that are part of most family units

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:21 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Hyderabad: On International Day of Families (May 15), Zee Theatre presents three richly-layered dramas which traverse diverse emotions of joy, togetherness, loss, and also unspoken angst that are part of most family units. The three teleplays portray different shades of family dynamics and will keep you engrossed.

Daak Ghar

Rabindranath Tagore’s poignant teleplay, ‘Daak Ghar’ is set in rural Bengal and explores the psyche of an orphan boy, Amal, who is confined in the home of his adoptive uncle because of an incurable disease. The teleplay sensitively depicts that family comes in many forms and that we can forge deep bonds with even those we are not related to. Directed by the National Award-winning director, Nagesh Kukunoor, it stars Krrish Chhabria, Saurabh Goel, Kumar Rajput, Kishor Chandra Srivastava, and Anupriya Goenka.

Rishton Ka Live Telecast

This is a slice-of-life drama exploring modern family dynamics and the widening generation gap between parents and children. When the ‘dysfunctional’ Sharmas participate in the reality show, ‘Rishton Ka Live Telecast’, they become cognisant of issues that they had not addressed within the family. This light-hearted yet enlightening teleplay, directed by Ishan Trivedi, stars Aakanksha Gade, Aanjjan Srivastav, Himani Shivpuri, Piyush Ranade, and Tapasya Nayak. The plays will be aired on May 12 on Tata Play Theatre.

Maa Retire Hoti Hai

The family drama, originally written by the Marathi writer Ashok Patole is about a woman, Sudha (Reema Lagoo) who decides to retire from her family duties after a lifetime of being taken for granted by her children and husband. As she decides to not do unpaid labour anymore, everyone begins to realise her value and just how important she is to keep the family unit together. The teleplay is a powerful tribute to millions of unsung homemakers who work tirelessly without validation, respect, or appreciation. It will be aired on May 21 on Airtel Theatre and Dish TV and D2H Rangmanch Active.