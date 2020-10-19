Frontline workers to get vaccine dose first in TS

Those from health, police, municipal administration and other departments actively involved in handling and treating Covid-19 patients will be the first to receive the vaccine

By | Published: 12:05 am

Hyderabad: The State health authorities have started the process of identifying the first lot of frontline workers who will receive the Covid-19 vaccine, which is expected to be made available by the Health Ministry in the next three to four months.

The authorities are identifying and preparing the list of frontline workers drawn from health, police, municipal administration and other departments, who are actively involved in handling and treating Covid-19 patients to receive the vaccine in the first phase.

The process to strengthen other allied services related to administration of the vaccines including having a fool-proof cold-chain management facilities, consumables like injections etc needed for administration and capacity building in the form of imparting training to healthcare workers who will be involved in administering the vaccine, will also be taken up in the coming months.

“We have received a communication from the Health Ministry to prepare a list of people who will be among the first to receive the vaccine in Telangana. Frontline workers from health, policed, municipal administration and other wings are being identified and will be included in the list. They will be followed by vulnerable populations like elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions,” Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said.

The Health Ministry has provided the officials with a booklet that contains information on the procedure and protocols that are needed to be followed to identify the initial beneficiaries. “We are expecting that Health Ministry will be able to provide Covid-19 vaccines by early months of next year. In the coming months, we should prepare ourselves, so that administering of the vaccine will be a smooth process,” DME Dr Ramesh Reddy added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .