Fulfil demands of Gowravelli oustees: BJP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:58 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Hyderabad: Alleging high-handedness of the police, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday submitted a representation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan seeking action against the police officials who resorted to lathicharge against the oustees of Gowravelli and Gandipelli.

Sanjay was accompanied by the members of the displaced families and other BJP leaders.

Speaking to mediapersons, the BJP State president said the displaced families were staging a peaceful protest, seeking for their right for payment of compensation as part of the Relief and Rehabilitation package. However, the police lathi charged them around midnight, forcing them to run for their lives. “The villagers are ready for evacuation, but are only seeking the due compensation. The government must fulfill their just demands, before going ahead with the project,” he asserted.

Sanjay urged the Governor to direct the State government to clear the pending compensation and also address the issues faced by the oustees, before taking up the project. He also took up issues pertaining to sarpanches, MPTCs and students of IIIT-Basara with the Governor.