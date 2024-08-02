Furniture and Fittings Skill Council announces major skill development projects

This COE, created through a partnership with the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) and industry partners, is a big step forward for skill development in the sector, said Trishaljit Sethi, Director General of Training (DGT).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 08:28 PM

Hyderabad: The Furniture and Fittings Skill Council (FFSC) celebrated its 9th Foundation Day with an event that introduced new projects to boost industry growth and skills, and the opening of FFSC Centre of Excellence (COE) in Hyderabad by the Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary.

Jayant Chaudhary praised the FFSC’s unique approach and the important role of the Skill Ambassadors and Regional Skill Chapters in creating a strong skill ecosystem. He also launched the ‘One Nation One Industry – Grow with #PowerOfSkills’ campaign, which aims to expand FFSC’s skill development efforts and set up Regional Skill Chapters across the country.

Venkataramana Gorti, Managing Director and Country Head of HOMAG became the new Chairperson of FFSC, while Nand Kishor Mistry, CEO of Swati Interiors, took on the role of Co-chairperson.

Rahul Mehta, CEO of FFSC, said, “Over the past four years, the FFSC has achieved remarkable growth, expanding our member base from around 40 to over 220, and engaging more than 1,500 companies, associations and academia as Skill Ambassadors.”