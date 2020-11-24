‘Further growth of Hyderabad possible only with TRS’

By | Published: 5:44 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri candidate Nirugonda Jagadish Goud on Tuesday said that the TRS party was committed to the welfare of people. He said Hyderabad was developed on all fronts and further growth of the city is possible only if people choose the TRS party in the ensuing GHMC elections.

Goud expressed confidence that the TRS would claim the Mayor post of the GHMC comfortably without depending on the opposition parties post December 1 elections. TRS had been the pillar of support to all communities in Hyderabad with its flagship programmes, he pointed out. Jagadish Goud conducted a padayatra on Tuesday meeting the residents of Old Malkajgiri, Bala Saraswathi Nagar, Narsimha Reddy Nagar,Maruthi Nagar Colony in the division.

