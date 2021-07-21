Future of Telangana belongs to youth, says KCR

“When the older generation steps aside, the younger generation will obviously have to shoulder the responsibilities and strengthen the party further besides striving for the welfare of the people,” said the TRS president

Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said the future of Telangana belongs to the youth and young leaders should play their role in its development notwithstanding their position in political parties.

“When the older generation steps aside, the younger generation will obviously have to shoulder the responsibilities and strengthen the party further besides striving for the welfare of the people,” he said.

Addressing a gathering after formally welcoming former TPCC secretary Padi Kaushik Reddy into the party fold at Telangana Bhavan here, Chandrashekhar Rao said young leaders like Kaushik Reddy have a bright future in the party.

The TRS president recalled his association with Kaushik’s father Sainath Reddy who worked with him in kick-starting the last leg of the statehood movement. “Kaushik Reddy will not be restricted to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency alone and will have a bigger role to play at the State level,” he said.

Stating that politics is a continuous process where victories and defeats are part of the game, he said: “No party can be in power forever in a democratic system. Hence, the young generation leaders should not resort to politics every day and instead, should work for the people which will pave the path for their progress in the long term.”

Dismissing opposition allegations that the Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme is being launched with a political motive, the Chief Minister said the scheme would not be limited to a single Assembly constituency and would be implemented across the State. “But as a political party, we will definitely look at electoral benefits that accrue from such good schemes. If the opposition parties can make impractical promises, why should we not, as a ruling party, implement schemes which genuinely benefit all?” he asked.

