G20 leaders start arriving in Delhi for G20 summit

The leaders were welcomed by traditional dance performances by various troupes and a smiling IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva danced to the beat of the music at the airport.

By PTI Published Date - 07:05 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

New Delhi: Several world leaders, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and UN Secretary General Antonia Guterres, arrived here on Friday to attend the G20 summit, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he looks forward to productive discussions with them over the next two days.

Responding to a post by Georgieva on X on arrival here to attend the summit, Prime Minister Modi said he appreciates the affection she has shown for India’s culture when she landed here.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Hasina were received at the airport by Union Ministers Shobha Karandlaje and Darshana Jardosh respectively.

Sunak was received by Union Minister Ashwini Choubey while Argentine President Alberto Fernández was welcomed by Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste.

Comoros President Azali Assoumani also arrived here to a rousing welcome. He is also the chairperson of the African Union.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also arrived for the summit.

On his arrival, Deputy Prime Minister of Oman Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said was received by Ashwini Choubey and he witnessed dance performance by cultural troupes.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, “I am confident that our guests will enjoy the warmth of the Indian hospitality.” “I will also be holding bilateral meetings with several leaders and Heads of Delegation to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation,” he added.

The G20 leaders will deliberate on pressing global issues at the grouping’s annual summit here on September 9 and 10. India is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current G20 chair.

The leaders of the influential grouping are being welcomed at the airport with cultural performances.

In its G20 presidency, India has been focusing on various issues such as inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience and equitable global health access.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).