G20: PM Modi, President Biden, other leaders pay homage at Raj Ghat

By ANI Published Date - 10:02 AM, Sun - 10 September 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed US President Joe Biden at Delhi’s Raj Ghat as he arrived to pay homage to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi here in the national capital on Sunday.

PM Modi received President Joe Biden as he entered the premises of Raj Ghat and offered him a gift of khadi. French President Emmanuel Macron also arrived at Delhi’s Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and lay a wreath. Indonesia President Joko Widodo too visited Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa also arrived at Delhi’s Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and lay a wreath.

Oman Deputy Prime Minister Asaad bin Tariq bin Taimur Al Said arrived at Rajghat. PM Modi welcomed him with a gift of khadi. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also visited Rajghat.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Bank Chief Ajay Banga, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and other delegates arrived at Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi and lay a wreath.

After paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, leaders and Heads of delegations will then move to Bharat Mandapam. A tree plantation ceremony will be held at Bharat Mandapam. The leaders will then participate in the third session ‘One Future’ of the G20 summit.