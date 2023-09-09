HM Amit Shah hails adoption of consensus declaration at G20 Summit

By PTI Updated On - 12:38 AM, Sun - 10 September 23

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G20 nations adopting a consensus declaration at the leaders’ summit here, saying this marks a significant step towards a better future for all.

India pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 Summit adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war, as Prime Minister Modi called for ending “global trust deficit”.

Modi also announced that the African Union was admitted as the G20’s permanent member.