HM Amit Shah hails adoption of consensus declaration at G20 Summit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G20 nations adopting a consensus declaration at the leaders' summit
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G20 nations adopting a consensus declaration at the leaders’ summit here, saying this marks a significant step towards a better future for all.
India pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 Summit adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war, as Prime Minister Modi called for ending “global trust deficit”.
Modi also announced that the African Union was admitted as the G20’s permanent member.