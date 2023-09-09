Saturday, Sep 9, 2023
HM Amit Shah hails adoption of consensus declaration at G20 Summit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G20 nations adopting a consensus declaration at the leaders' summit

Updated On - 12:38 AM, Sun - 10 September 23
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G20 nations adopting a consensus declaration at the leaders’ summit here, saying this marks a significant step towards a better future for all.

India pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 Summit adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war, as Prime Minister Modi called for ending “global trust deficit”.

Modi also announced that the African Union was admitted as the G20’s permanent member.

