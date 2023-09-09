G20 under India’s ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ theme for inclusive development: Prez

The G20 summit is scheduled to take place at the newly constructed international convention and exhibition center, Bharat Mandapam, this weekend.

New Delhi: The theme for India’s G20 presidency, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future’, is a global roadmap for sustainable, inclusive and human-centric development, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday.

“A warm welcome to all Heads of Delegations of the G20 nations, Guest countries, and International Organisations participating in the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi.

“India’s G20 Presidency theme, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future‘, is a global roadmap for sustainable, inclusive, and human-centric development. I wish the participants of G20 Summit every success in their efforts towards realising this vision,” Murmu said in a post on X.

In its G20 presidency, India has been focusing on various issues such as inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience and equitable global health access.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU).