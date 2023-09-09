PM Modi arrives at G20 Summit, ready to welcome global leaders

By PTI Updated On - 09:39 AM, Sat - 9 September 23

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves as he arrives at Bharat Mandapam convention center for the G20 Summit, in New Delhi, India. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning reached the G20 Summit venue Bharat Mandapam here ahead of the two-day meeting of the top world leaders scheduled to begin later in the day.

He was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among other officials.

Modi will welcome the G20 leaders upon their arrival at the venue, while the first key summit is expected to start at 10.30 am. The three main summits are based on themes of One Earth, One Family and One Future.