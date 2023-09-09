Saudi Arabia Crown Prince to attend G20 Summit, hold bilateral meeting with PM Modi

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud who is on a State visit to India till September 11 will attend the G20 Summit

By ANI Published Date - 09:15 AM, Sat - 9 September 23

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud who is on a State visit to India till September 11 will attend the G20 Summit being hosted under India’s Presidency on September 9-10, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

India is hosting the two-day-long G20 Leader’s Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam starting today. The Summit would commence with the arrival of the world leaders at the venue (Bharat Mandapam) from 9:30 am onwards. The theme of this year’s G20 Summit, which is taking place under India’s presidency is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth· One Family· One Future’.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince has travelled to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the Ministry of External Affairs statement. Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers and senior officials.

On September 11, Saudi Arabia’s PM will call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and both the leaders leaders will co-chair the First Leaders Meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council.

The two leaders will review the progress made under the two Ministerial Committees of the Strategic Partnership Council i.e. the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation and the Committee on Economy and Investments Cooperation.

PM Modi and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince will discuss all aspects of bilateral relations, including political, security, defence, trade and economic, cultural and people-to-people ties. Both the leaders will also discuss the regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince visited India on a State visit in February 2019 and the current visit will be his second State visit to the country. “India and Saudi Arabia have historically close and friendly relations with extensive people-to-people contacts. The trade between both countries reached all time high of USD 52.75 billion in FY 2022-23, the External Affairs Ministry said.

India is Saudi Arabia’s second-largest trading partner whereas Saudi Arabia is India’s fourth-largest trading partner. Both countries also have a strong partnership in the area of energy.

According to the MEA there is a vibrant Indian community of around 2.4 million in Saudi Arabia. Their contribution towards the development of the host country and role as bridges to deepen the multifaceted ties between the two countries is highly appreciated. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also facilitates Hajj pilgrimage of over 175,000 Indians every year.”