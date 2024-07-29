GA2 Pictures set to release Narne Nithiin’s ‘Aay’ on August 15

The makers of ‘Aay’ confirmed that the film will be released worldwide in theatres on Independence Day, with paid premieres on August 15.

By Shanti Nanisetti Updated On - 29 July 2024, 05:50 PM

Narne Nithiin’s ‘Aay’ from August 15

Hyderabad: GA 2 Pictures presents their next film, ‘Aay’, starring Narne Nithiin and Nayan Sarika in lead roles.

The film is directed by debutant filmmaker Anji K Maniputhra. Producers Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi are bankrolling this entertainer whose prospects are rising with its intriguing promotional content.

The already-released songs have become chartbusters and are going viral on social media through numerous reels and shorts.

The ultimate fun entertainer of the season, ‘Aay’, promises to be a delightful experience set against the picturesque backdrop of Godavari. Narne Nithiin is set to captivate audiences with this nostalgic entertainer.

This ambitious project sees the coming together of some of the finest acting and technical talents.

Ace producer Allu Aravind is presenting the film for which art direction is handled by Kiran Kumar Manne while cinematography is by Sameer Kalyani. Music is scored by Ram Miryala.

More details about the project are awaited.