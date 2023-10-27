Gagan Malik Foundation offers sacred relics to Telangana’s Buddhavanam Project

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:02 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Buddhavanam Project (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: President of Gagan Malik foundation of Nagpur, Mr. Gagan Malik has offered sacred relics of the Buddha and the eight Arahants to the heritage theme park ‘Buddhavanam‘ developed by Telangana government at Nargarjunasagar in Nalgonda district.

The sacred relics that are being offered will be consecrated at 3:00 pm on Sunday in the Maha Stupa of Buddhavanam. The sacred relics that are being offered are the Jasmin Red blood Buddha, the Sisa (head) Buddha, the Golden Flesh Buddha, the Pearl Bone Buddha, the Buddha relic from Somdeach Tep Vong of Cambodia, and the Colourful Blood Buddha relics.

The Arahant relics include A. Sariputta, A. Moggalana, A.SIvali, A.Anuradha, A.Bakula, A.Upali, A.Ananda and Dagon (Myanmar)

A team of 25 members from the Gagal Malik Foundation representing India and Indonesia are accompanying the sacred relics.

