Buddhavanam team explores ancient Buddhist Caves in Sri Lanka

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:45 AM, Sun - 24 September 23

Mallepalli Laxmaiah invites Srilankan Chief Monk to Buddhavanam

Anuradhapura (Srilanka)/Hyderabad: Buddhavanam team consisting of Mallepalli Laxmaiah, Special Officer and Dr.E. Sivanagireddy, Buddhist Expert Consultant visited the 3rd century BCE Buddhist rock cut caves at Mathale located on Columbo-Kandy route in Srilanka on Sunday where the teachings of Lord Buddha were scribbled for the first time in palm leaves. Mallepalli Laxmaiah said that the Buddha’s teachings called Tripitaka viz., Sutr,Vinaya and Abhidhamma pitakas which were transmitted orally until that time were written on pal leaves under the auspices of Srilankan King Devanampiya Tissa, contemporary of Asoka the great and after that event only we got the Buddhist literature in India.

He added that Acharya Buddhaghosha, the famous Theravada Buddhist Philosopher lived in these case for some time and wrote Visuddhimagga . He appreciated the Mathale Buddha Vihara for running a school in the name of Acharya Buddhaghosha even today as a token of respect to his scholarship.

Dr.E.Sivanagireddy,Buddhist Expert Consultant Buddhavanam Project an Archaeologist and CEO,Pleach India Foundation thoroughly studies the rock-cut caves ,the monastery and antiquities recovered from the surrounding datable to the period between the 3rd century BCE and 5th century CE and the Buddhist connection between the Two Telugu States and Srilanka.

Later on , Mallepalli Laxmaiah called on Venerable Gnanatilaka Mahathero,the Deputy Chief Monk of Mahavihara at Anuradhapura and extended an invitation to visit Buddhavanam,a unique and largest Buddhist Heritage Theme park in South East Asia . The monk responded positively and said that he would visit in the month of October this year and presented Buddhist souvenir to both Laxmaiah and Sivanagireddy. Prof .Gamini Ranasinghe,Director General,Central Cultural Fund ,Silanka participated in both the programs .

