Gaining crypto wealth and NFT fortune in the metaverse, Cyber Expert Ankur Chandrakant discusses all

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:16 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Having a great vision to attain greater goals in life is one thing, but going under the grind, facing the challenges, making tough choices, and with consistent efforts, turning those visions into a beautiful reality is a different game altogether. “But that is how you attain success and get nearer your goals and visions in life,” says Ankur Chandrakant, the man who has been making his name prominent in the digital financial industry as a one-of-a-kind NFT and crypto professional, proponent, and success story, who is already a well-recognized Indian forensic and cybersecurity expert for last 10 years.

Ankur Chandrakant can’t emphasize enough the potential and power of the Defi space and the growth and success incredible crypto projects can provide people with as it did to him. The awarded and celebrated forensic and cybersecurity expert who is known for his free mentorships and cyber training to the youth and his compassionate works with his NGO called eProtect Foundation for cyber prevention and women’s safety in India is now reaching the peaks of success as an expert in NFTs, crypto, and blockchain. Speaking on the same, he says, “NFT is perhaps the only space today that is showing no signs of stopping. It has grown as an industry that can change lives incredibly.” Today, Ankur Chandrakant is the only guy from the Asia-Pacific (APAC) to have gained enormous success in the Crypto and NFT verse earning roughly $10 million within just 1-1.5 years after investing only 45K back in 2020 during Covid-19.

He wants to now spread the knowledge to others on how he did that, free of cost. We asked him how the youth can follow his footsteps to achieve massively with crypto, to which he said, “I would love to show them the path through my experiences and the various decisions I made in my journey and provide them with the right insights free of cost, which can help them create their own crypto empire in the metaverse in no time with zero investment.”

Ankur Chandrakant further affirms, “Crypto and NFTs are going to be there forever with the constant growth of the digital world. According to international statistics, an average individual spends more than half the time in a day on social media, which has also attracted their attention towards the crypto and blockchain space. Hence, they can transform their lives by diving into the Defi space and create massive success by getting trained by me.”