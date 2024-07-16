What you need to know before investing in crypto: A handy guide

Let’s discuss some of these prerequisites specific to the crypto industry.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 July 2024, 03:35 PM

Though a relatively new asset class, crypto has captured the imagination of Indian investors in the last few years. Thankfully, user-friendly investment platforms such as CoinSwitch make crypto investing a breeze. Yet, newbie investors would do well to understand the nuances of the crypto industry before deciding which cryptocurrency to invest in. While several Indian investment platforms cater to the specific needs of crypto traders, a little homework will go a long way to make your crypto investment journey successful. Let’s discuss some of these prerequisites specific to the crypto industry.

Here is what you need to know before investing in crypto

Crypto investment is a journey, one that begins with proper preparation and thorough research to ensure a successful outcome. Here are some of the important things to keep in mind.

Consider your motivation

The first thing one must know before investing in crypto is to identify the reason for investing. While most people invest to make a profit, a few jump on the crypto investment bandwagon because it’s trendy and everyone else is doing it. All the same, you should have a defined motivation for making a crypto investment. This will help you understand your risk tolerance, the capital you are willing to invest, and your investment goals.

Secure your keys

A private key secures the crypto stored in a crypto wallet. Private keys are similar to your 4-digit ATM pin, except they are much longer and contain numerical and alphabetical characters. Anyone who has access to your private keys can access your crypto funds. That is why it is important to secure the private key and, more importantly, remember the private key. If you lose your private keys, you cannot access the crypto wallet and the funds.

Get a feel of the industry

The crypto industry has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. Interestingly, it is not just big players like Bitcoin and Ethereum that dominate the crypto market. Thousands of cryptocurrencies are available for investors to choose from. They are categorized into AI cryptos, DeFi cryptos, metaverse cryptos, gaming cryptos, and many more. Potential crypto investors need to understand these industry dynamics before they start investing. While a basic understanding is a good start, a deeper understanding can elevate their investment game and help them make profits in the long run.

Hot and cold wallets

Cryptocurrencies have no physical embodiment, so investors need a futuristic approach to store crypto securely. Hot and cold wallets serve this purpose admirably.

Hot wallets and cold wallets are used to store cryptocurrencies. Hot wallets are online wallets connected to the internet, whereas cold wallets are offline wallets in the form of hardware devices. Both are popular ways of storing cryptos, and each has its advantages and disadvantages. Before you begin investments, understand these wallets and identify the one best suited for you. This will ensure the security of your funds and help you devise a well-researched investment plan.

Read crypto white papers

If you want to learn about a crypto project—new or old—you should always refer to the original source: the white paper. Essentially, a white paper is a detailed document issued by the team behind the crypto that sets out the important objectives of the project in detail. Reading a crypto white paper is like doing a background on a cryptocurrency.

While reading the white paper might be too complex and time-consuming for some, you can gain insights even if you just skim through the document. Check the project’s roadmap, specific details about the project’s technology, features, objectives, dates, and most importantly, the team behind the project. If you don’t find these details, it is a red flag. Learning about the crypto white paper can equip you with knowledge and help identify scam projects.

Perform test transactions

If you understand the importance of doing a test transaction of ₹1 on Gpay before sending a big amount to someone, you know the importance of doing test transactions. Unlike banks, in crypto, if you make a transactional error, there is no proper channel for recovering funds.

Crypto wallet addresses typically range from 25 to 36 characters, and a single wrong entry can be disastrous. Therefore, you must perform a test transaction before actually transferring money.

Patience is key

Once you have a basic understanding of the crypto market, you will shortlist some crypto for investment. However, rein in your horses and ensure you are familiar with the steps involved in crypto investing before you proceed.

The cryptocurrency market is a fast-paced environment. Market fluctuations and volatility are common in crypto trading. Therefore, keeping one’s emotions in check is paramount. Else, new investors in a hurry to get a slice of the crypto would lose their appetite before they could finish their cake. So, be patient and ensure that your understanding of the crypto market is good enough to start your crypto investment journey.

Conclusion

Investing requires research, especially crypto investing. In a short life span of a decade or so, the crypto industry has been plagued by scams and bad actors, not to mention the inherent market volatility. But risk, they say, is linked to reward. If you can navigate the crypto market successfully and adopt some of the best practices discussed in this article, rewards are waiting to be won. Small wonder crypto market attracts return-hungry investors in droves.