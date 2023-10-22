Game On: Spider-Man 2 cashes in on novelty and nostalgia

Review of Marvel’s Spider – Man 2 which has a whole bunch of new features

22 October 23

Reviewing Spider – Man 2 is easier said than done. Few games have surprised me as much as the original Spider – Man game in 2018. It was fast-paced, featured unique combat mechanisms, had witty storytelling, and seamlessly integrated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Things only got more interesting with the addition of Miles Morales. Therefore, I was quite skeptical about whether this game could successfully build upon its predecessor.

However, just thirty minutes into the game, with Peter and Miles dodging Sandman, I realised I needn’t have worried. Spider – Man 2 is not only a worthy successor, but also so much more. It offers players not just a roster of challenges and juiced-up super villains to face but also dwells deep into Peter and Miles’ lives to connect with players meaningfully.

For instance, the game opens with Miles attending school, and just as he sits in his physics class, Peter walks in as the teacher. But before the class can even start, Sandman attacks, and as the two Spider-Men save the day, Peter is fired for his inability to stay with his students to safeguard them from the attack. Similarly, despite the many ways in which Miles tries to keep New York and Brooklyn safe, he struggles to come to terms with the death of his father and the demands of college admissions. As the two Spideys strive to find balance in-game, the game itself does a wonderful job balancing the various aspects of their lives.

In terms of gameplay, New York in Spider-Man 2 is not just bigger but also livelier and more vibrant. There are a whole bunch of side quests and minor missions that can be accomplished in the open world to unlock parts, fast-travel points, and gain recognition.

The variety of side tasks has increased too, as the game now has specific side missions for each character, along with a feature where you can take in-game photos that capture the spirit of New York. It’s fun to swing around the city and embrace the life of an everyday superhero while also preparing to face the immense challenge that Kraven and his hunters bring.

In terms of combat, both Spider-Men have developed unique abilities, and there’s a wide range of enemy types to face. The game demands agility, quick thinking, and speed from its players. At the highest difficulty, I found the game to be equally fun and challenging. Success came by combining stealth and speed.

Some of the best elements from the previous game return as funky new suits for each character spice up the experience, and a whole set of new gadgets make combat interesting.

Also returning are the Jameson podcast from Spider – Man and Danikast from Miles Morales. Spider-Man 2 excels in balancing novelty and nostalgia, offering a new experience while making it feel like you were never away. A must-try if you have a PS5. We’ll have a tough time choosing the game of the year come December.