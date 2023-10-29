Examining the dynamics of today’s Free-to-Play games

Understanding Monetization, in-game purchases, and long-term engagement

By Aditya Deshbandhu Published Date - 04:23 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: 2023 is a remarkable year in gaming. Recovering from a barrage of really well-made AAA games (Spider-Man 2, Forza Motorsport, Baldur’s Gate), I can’t help but think about how 2023 marks a decade of fundamental changes that ushered significant shifts into the industry.

It was in 2013 when Blake Jorgensen, the CFO of Electronic Arts, spoke at Morgan Stanley’s Technology, Media, and Telecom conference, letting people know that EA was committed to microtransactions and would be incorporating them into all of their upcoming titles.

2023 also marks a decade since Tencent’s stupendous earnings in mobile markets, as the game maker’s revenues eclipsed those of EA and Activision, signaling that the future of global gaming was not on high-end PCs and consoles, but in the hands of mobile phones. So, a decade later, it’s only natural that we turn and look back at what we have learned since then.

This week, I aim to condense a decade of experiential learning from free-to-play (F2P) games into three broad points. Perhaps these pointers could assist you in understanding a domain that has puzzled even the best of us.

Micro Transactions aren’t a smash grab:

It is important we accept that all our understanding about microtransactions is in reverse. Several companies have dedicated teams that do everything they can to trigger the first purchase, however, it is important we remember that we aren’t tricking players into spending money but are offering them something of value.

These could be commodities, attachments, or additional forms of content that add to their existing experience and enhance their bond with the game. For example, when people buy a Naruto skin in Fortnite it shouldn’t be because that’s the only way they can win the game or a game mode but because they can now play with their favorite anime character in their favorite game.

Value the players who don’t spend and listen to them:

Most games penalize players who choose not to spend real-world money in games by making it extremely difficult for them to succeed. My research has consistently shown that players who rely solely on their skills and abilities often encounter proverbial glass ceilings they cannot overcome.

However, it’s crucial to recognize and reward dedicated players who invest time and effort in the game and embrace the grind. These non-spenders are the ones who understand every aspect of the game, care deeply about the game universe, and can contribute to future content creation.

Games should focus on utilizing a healthy player base to support game development rather than continually finding ways to reward excessive spenders. It’s essential to remember that free-to-play games offer experiences, not gambling opportunities.

Organize periodic reach-outs and playtests:

Most games organize competitions and events to raise awareness, but it’s also crucial that games continually improve playability and expand the range of features to enhance the overall experience. Therefore, game makers should nurture a dedicated player community to provide valuable feedback.

Many of these interactions can occur online, but it’s equally important to facilitate in-person events where players can engage with game developers and vice versa. To create a sustainable community and maintain its value, transparency is vital. Maintaining accessibility while building a strong player base is essential for both the health and vibrancy of free-to-play game worlds.

I hope these pointers are of use to both players and game makers alike as they reflect on their relationships. It is also important to note that game makers thinking of building games with elements that are most likely to sell are not just searching for shortcuts but tarnishing the entire process in which games and their communities grow progressively.