‘Ganapath’ makers announces release date

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 02:39 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: Makers of Pooja Entertainment’s upcoming and India’s first dystopian action-film ‘Ganapath’ have now revealed the release date of the film with a power-packed announcement video featuring Tiger Shroff in the most rugged and raw avatar.

‘Ganapath’ is all set to release around Dasara this year, on October 20, in five languages. The actor was recently spotted donning a new tattoo on his forearm, which was the big reveal for the announcement of the release date. Along with the young action hero Tiger Shroff and the gorgeous Kriti Sanon, the makers have also announced legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan will be playing an important character in the film. This is for the first time that the audience will see Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff on-screen together.

This latest announcement and the way it was announced had the audience pouring in their love for the producer. Taking to social media, Jackky shows his gratitude to the audience who showered their love, as he writes, “I know you guys have been eagerly waiting for #Ganapath! The amount of love showered on us today with the arrival announcement has truly touched our hearts and tripled our excitement to hand over this film to you. We promise to make up for the lost time…. See you soon this Dussehra 😉 (sic).”

Talking about the project, he shares, “I have always been a fan of seeing this new world through the lens of cinema, that’s what really excited me about this film. And I am thrilled, excited and can’t wait for the audiences to witness and visually experience this new dystopian world of ‘Ganapath’. As always, it’s been our endeavour to bring to the audience larger than life cinema and ‘Ganapath’ will surely enthral you with its unique and picturesque storytelling.”

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘Ganapath’ in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl, India’s first dystopian action thriller will hit the screens worldwide.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackky Bhagnani is gearing up for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and ‘Ganapath’ along with some other unannounced projects.