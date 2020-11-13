Gandhi Hospital jr doctors boycott duty

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: Junior doctors at Gandhi Hospital on Friday boycotted their regular duties demanding resumption of non-Covid services in the hospital. The medicos are also demanding that the State government roll back the ‘Covid only’ designation to the hospital.

Before deciding to boycott duties, the Gandhi Hospital medicos had submitted memorandums to Health Minister Eatala Rajender and Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy and urged them to resume non-Covid facilities. Ramesh Reddy on Thursday had issued orders to the management of Gandhi Hospital to start non-Covid health care facilities by November 21. The DME order had asked to bifurcate Covid and non-Covid areas in Gandhi Hospital immediately. “The Hospital Superintendent should distribute the staff between Covid and Non-Covid wards depending on the load of admissions of Covid patients,” the order said.

The DME orders did not go down well for TSJUDA who said that it was not possible to run Covid and non-Covid services simultaneously in the limited resource government facility like Gandhi Hospital”. On Thursday, the medicos took out a protest rally, demanding immediate resumption of non-Covid facilities. “Unrestricted delivery of Covid services with resumption of Non-Covid services (in a full-fledged manner) will over burden the existing system,” TSJUDA said.

