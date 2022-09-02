Ganesh Festival: Mobile immersion pond inaugurated in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:40 AM, Fri - 2 September 22

As a part of environment conservation measures, the Freedom Group along with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will press into service the mobile ponds in localities to facilitate idol immersion.

Hyderabad: A mobile immersion pond was inaugurated by Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Friday.

An auto-trolley has been converted into an artificial pond and the vehicle will be sent to the location based on requests from people.

“Immersion at the doorstep is a very good initiative. Though elaborate arrangements have been made at water bodies, if people want to immerse the idols near their homes, they can contact the Freedom Group,” the Minister said.

He also said that departments including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and Telangana State Pollution Control Board had distributed around six lakh clay Ganesh idols.