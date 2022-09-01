Thursday, Sep 1, 2022
Home | Hyderabad | Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions For Ganesh Idol Immersion

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Ganesh idol immersion

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 09:25 PM, Thu - 1 September 22
Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Ganesh idol immersion
In connection with the Ganesh idol immersion processions, starting from Friday up to the day of final immersion, traffic diversions will be in place on a need basis every day

Hyderabad: In connection with the Ganesh idol immersion processions, starting from Friday up to the day of final immersion, traffic diversions will be in place on a need basis every day from 3 pm till midnight at NTR Marg, People’s Plaza, PVNR Marg and surroundings.

Traffic restrictions:
*At Hotel Marriot ‘T’ Junction

*At Necklace Rotary

*At Telugu Talli Statue Junction

*At DBR Mills

*At Nallagutta Bridge

*At Buddha Bhavan

Hyderabad Traffic Police officials said the restrictions would be imposed depending on the traffic congestion while bringing Ganesh idols for immersion at NTR Marg, People’s Plaza and PVNR Marg (Necklace Road).

Related News

Latest News