Gang of 3 mobile phone snatchers busted in Hyderabad

Trio, all residents of Musheerabad, moved around the city on a motorcycle and targeted pedestrians
Hyderabad: A three-member gang of mobile phone snatchers was caught by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (east) team on Monday.
The police seized a mobile phone and motorcycle from them.
The trio — Ch Vardhan (19), Suthari Ganesh (19) and Motha Narsimha (22), all residents of Musheerabad — moved around the streets on a motorcycle and targeted pedestrians.
“The gang moved around on a bike and identified potential targets. They went near the victims and, on the pretext of striking a conversation, snatched the mobile phone and escaped,” said Additional DCP (Task Force) A Srinivasa Rao.