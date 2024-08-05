Gang of 3 mobile phone snatchers busted in Hyderabad

Trio, all residents of Musheerabad, moved around the city on a motorcycle and targeted pedestrians

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 01:09 PM

Hyderabad: A three-member gang of mobile phone snatchers was caught by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (east) team on Monday.

The police seized a mobile phone and motorcycle from them.

The trio — Ch Vardhan (19), Suthari Ganesh (19) and Motha Narsimha (22), all residents of Musheerabad — moved around the streets on a motorcycle and targeted pedestrians.

“The gang moved around on a bike and identified potential targets. They went near the victims and, on the pretext of striking a conversation, snatched the mobile phone and escaped,” said Additional DCP (Task Force) A Srinivasa Rao.