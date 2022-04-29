‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ song ‘Dholida’ clocks 100 million views

Published Date - 03:04 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: The makers of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ have been providing fans with glimpses of what went into the making of the movie. And while everyone is in complete awe of all the efforts that have gone into that, another absolute celebrated aspect of the movie are the songs, with each having its own flavour.

Meanwhile, ‘Dholida’ has been a chartbuster and also achieved the feat of 100 million views on YouTube. While Alia Bhatt’s amazing performance stole hearts, credit goes to choreographer Kruti Mahesh as she managed to do a great job with this one. Interestingly, this happened to be the first SLB film with one choreographer for the entire film.

And while the rave reviews for the movie and song keep coming in, Kruti shared the making of ‘Dholida’ on her social media and captioned the post as ‘Made with Nothing but Love’. She was all heart and praise for her entire team.

Talking about the feat and everything that went into the song’s making, Kruti says, “’I am grateful for all the love that the song, Alia, me, and everyone on the team has received. 100 million is a happy place to be in and everyone is ecstatic with the love pouring in through smiles, and lots of dancing. It feels like everything just fell in place and all the hard work was worth it. I cannot thank Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir enough for this gem of a song(sic).”

She concluded, “Many have asked me for BTS and making videos of Ghoomar, however, it couldn’t happen owing to technical issues. With Dholida, it is also a personal achievement to have the first BTS video with SLB sir(sic).”

Have a look at the making video here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/CczjWYsjuFE/

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is spotted on the sets during the song’s shoot as well. As for Kruti, she has to her credit some of the most popular dance numbers from Bollywood, including Deepika Padukone’s ‘Ghoomar’ from ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Ek Dil Ek Jaan’ and ‘Holi’ from the same film, and ‘Garmi’ from ‘Street Dancer’, among others. a