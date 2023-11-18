Ganguly, Shastri, Bevan root for India in World Cup final

Former cricketers discussed the looming showdown between India and Australia in the upcoming finale on Sunday, speculating on the potential champion that could etch their name in history.

By ANI Updated On - 09:47 AM, Sat - 18 November 23

New Delhi: Former India’s iconic stars have backed the Men in Blue to emerge victorious against the mighty Australia in the World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India and Australia are set to lock horns in the highly anticipated finale on Sunday former cricketers talked about the team that could potentially emerge victorious and go down in the history books as champion.

Also Read Cricket World Cup final spurs hotel rates surge in Ahmedabad

Former skipper Sourav Ganguly who re-defined the standards of cricket believes that the key to success in the final lies in India playing the brand of cricket as they have in the entire tournament.

“India is looking smashing at the moment. I wish them all the best for Ahmedabad. India have played very well in the tournament and just one match and Australia stand between them and the World Cup trophy. If India continue to play like how they have performed in the tournament so far, then it will be tough to stop them. It will be a good match as Australia have a good team as well,” Ganguly told reporters on Friday.

Former head coach Ravi Shastri who has been closely spectating India’s journey backed the Men in Blue to lift the cup while focusing on the need to stick with their game.

“India will win the World Cup. They will start playing in the World Cup final as the favourites. They don’t have to do anything different, they just have to continue what they are doing in the last two games. I want the team to be composed and calm, and handle the pressure. Every Indian cricketer is performing well in the tournament which is a great sign,” Shastri told the media ahead of the title clash with Australia.

Former speedster Ashok Dinda deemed India “unbeatable” hailing the collective performance of the team throughout the tournament.

“India is unbeatable. They have performed well in all three (batting, bowling, and fielding) departments at the ODI World Cup 2023. India have dominated all their 10 matches in the tournament,” Dinda told ANI.

Along with the former Indian stars, ex-Australian player Michael Bevan has called the Men in Blue “clear favourites” but also pointed out one factor that could shift the tides in favour of the Baggy Greens.

“Reaching the World Cup final is a tremendous achievement something that doesn’t happen very often. We have two teams playing in the final who are at their top form. The Australians have a lot of talents and have players who can make a difference at any point in a game. I believe the Aussies need to improve their batting. India are the clear favourite but the potential for Australia to win the ODI World Cup 2023 is also there. Whoever wins the toss will be going to bat first, since it is a good batting team. After a slow start in the tournament, they have made a tremendous comeback,” Bevan told ANI.

Finally, the player who was a crucial piece in India’s 1983 World Cup triumph Syed Kirmani was well assured of the third title even before the hosts played their semi-final clash against New Zealand and said, “India will win the World Cup, they have played very well.”