Cricket World Cup final spurs hotel rates surge in Ahmedabad

This surge has caused a ripple effect, impacting room rates across the city's esteemed five-star hotels.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:50 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: With the Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday , there is an unprecedented demand for hotel bookings in Ahmedabad. The demand is such that the prices at major five-star hotels have skyrocketed in Ahmedabad to Rs 2 lakhs for a single night due to the overwhelming response.

In addition to fans from India, cricket enthusiasts from Dubai, Australia, and South Africa are also expected to be part of this historic event, driving rates to five to seven times their standard fees.

This surge has caused a ripple effect, impacting room rates across the city’s esteemed five-star hotels.

In contrast, three and five-star hotels are offering rooms at affordable cost of Rs 5,000,

Narendra Somani, President of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Gujarat, highlighted that the Narendra Modi Stadium, with a capacity of 1.2 lakhs, anticipates an influx of 30,000 to 40,000 additional fans from various regions eager to witness the match besides locals.