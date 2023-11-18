Fans beg Amitabh Bachchan to stay away from India-Australia World Cup Final; Here’s why

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:06 AM, Sat - 18 November 23

Hyderabad: The excitement for the Cricket World Cup final is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the clash between India and Australia. However, there’s an unusual twist to this highly anticipated match. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet, “when i don’t watch we WIN !,” has gone viral, prompting fans to plead with him to stay away from the stadium.

Fearful that Bachchan’s presence might jinx the team, fans have taken to social media to make their requests. One fan tweeted, “Sir cutting off your cable and internet on Sunday,” while another urged, “Sir kindly break your TV and throw your phone somewhere till the World Cup ends.”

On Sunday, the nation will hold its collective breath as India takes on Australia in the World Cup final. While the outcome is uncertain, one thing is for sure: the match will be a nail-biting affair, with fans across the country hoping for a victory that will bring immense joy and pride.

Sir cutting off your cable and internet on Sunday 👀 https://t.co/GDMoud0Mjy — Vikash Srivastava (@theraggedflesh) November 15, 2023

Sir kindly break your TV and throw your phone somewhere till the World Cup ends 🙏 https://t.co/2MQUdrsuL3 — Gurpreet Garry Walia (@garrywalia_) November 15, 2023

Please don’t go for the finals or watch it on the TV. In fact burn that Golden Ticket for the win. https://t.co/eTPzHBYber pic.twitter.com/4wlXPLmbfk — Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) November 16, 2023

Don’t watch the finals please Sir 🙏🙂 #IndiaVsNewZealand https://t.co/lJ0AzjoZ0p — Roop Kaur Sandhu (@RoopKaurSandhu) November 15, 2023