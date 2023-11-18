Saturday, Nov 18, 2023
Fans beg Amitabh Bachchan to stay away from India-Australia World Cup Final; Here’s why

Fearful that Bachchan's presence might jinx the team, fans have taken to social media to make their requests.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 10:06 AM, Sat - 18 November 23
Hyderabad: The excitement for the Cricket World Cup final is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the clash between India and Australia. However, there’s an unusual twist to this highly anticipated match. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet, “when i don’t watch we WIN !,” has gone viral, prompting fans to plead with him to stay away from the stadium.

Fearful that Bachchan’s presence might jinx the team, fans have taken to social media to make their requests. One fan tweeted, “Sir cutting off your cable and internet on Sunday,” while another urged, “Sir kindly break your TV and throw your phone somewhere till the World Cup ends.”

On Sunday, the nation will hold its collective breath as India takes on Australia in the World Cup final. While the outcome is uncertain, one thing is for sure: the match will be a nail-biting affair, with fans across the country hoping for a victory that will bring immense joy and pride.

 

