Ganja menace: Mancherial cops adopt multi-pronged strategy

Peddlers are selling the substance in sachets weighing 20 grams and priced at Rs 200, targetting college students and minors.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 6 August 2024, 07:17 PM

Representational Image.

Mancherial: Police have laid a special focus on eradicating the menace of ganja in the district by approaching a multipronged strategy.

The smuggling of ganja (cannabis) has taken a new form in the district. Peddlers are selling the substance in sachets weighing 20 grams and priced at Rs 200, targetting college students and minors. They are procuring ganja from neighboring Maharashtra in packets weighing 500 grams. Ganja was used to be smuggled from Andhra Pradesh in large quantities in the past.

“Multiple ways are being followed to wipe out the menace and make the district a drug-free entity. Three special teams were formed to curb the menace in the district. The teams are identifying sources and peddlers, besides reducing demand of the substance by arresting consumers,” Mancherial Deputy Commissioner of Police A Bhaskar told ‘Telangana Today.’

Police were able to nab the sources in Balharshah and Chandrapur cities of neighboring Maharashtra by posing as customers or using offenders. They were apprehending minors, habitual offenders and peddlers by booking cases. They suspect that a major portion of consumers are becoming peddlers to make a fast buck and to consume it.

Similarly, awareness is being created among the students of both private and government-run educational institutions through Prahari clubs and anti-drug committees. As many as 300 accused persons who were booked for smuggling ganja from 2021 to 24 and 300 suspects were counselled recently. Habitual offenders are shifted to the de-addiction centre in district headquarters hospital.

The police were also counselling youngsters who are addicted to ganja in presence of their parents. They are explaining consequences of their act and health problems caused by consumption of the contraband substance. They are using drug detection kits to nab offenders. A total of 100 kits were sanctioned to the district. At least four kits were given to each police station.

As per information provided by the police, the district registered 47 cases, while 27 persons were arrested on the charges of smuggling 52.09 kilograms of ganja from January to July 31. It saw 73 cases and 49 persons were apprehended for smuggling 483 kgs of ganja in 2023. It recorded 18 cases, while seven persons were taken into custody and 7.82 kgs of ganja was seized from their possession in 2022.