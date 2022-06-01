Ganja peddler arrested, 30 kgs seized in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:14 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: A person who allegedly was into ganja peddling and was carrying around 30 kg ganja on his motorcycle was arrested by the Rachakonda police.

The arrested person Lavudya Ganesh (28) a JCB driver from Kamareddy district, purchased the contraband from one person in Chinthur area in Visakhapatnam and was transporting to Kamareddy on his Yamaha FZ motorcycle when he was caught at ORR tollgate at Abdullapurmet on city outskirts.

“Ganesh assumed that police will not suspect him, if he carried to contraband on his motorcycle. Nevertheless, we had information and caught him,” said Inspector, SOT L B Nagar, B Anji Reddy.