Ganja worth Rs 6.30 lakh seized, four arrested in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:45 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Representational Image

Warangal: Police have arrested four ganja smugglers in two separate incidents here on Tuesday.

The arrested are Tabbathia Bhishoi and Kamini Naik of Ganjam district of Odisha state, and Rajesh Kumar of Bihar State and Dhammuni Naik of Ganjam district, Odisha state.

The police have recovered a total of 22 kgs of ganja worth Rs 6.30 lakh from them. While Bhishoi and Kamini were arrested by the Mills Colony police station near Warangal railway station, the remaining two were arrested by Matwada police station at MHM Hospital centre.

“The accused were purchasing the cannabis from Odisha and smuggling it to different areas in Telangana and other States through the train,” Warangal police commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi said.

