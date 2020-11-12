Garbage collection vehicles geo-tagged in Siddipet Municipality

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Siddipet: With the objective of keeping a strict vigil on door-to-door collection of garbage under Siddipet Municipality, the civic authorities have geo-tagged all the garbage collection vehicles.

Municipal Chairman Kadavergu Rajanarsu, who launched the vehicle tracking facility at the Municipality here on Thursday, said it will now help them to improve garbage collection from house to house and also help in improving the performance of garbage collecting vehicles and workers.

Stating that the officials will regularly monitor to check whether the vehicles were covering each and every house, the Chairman said they will also check how much time the workers were taking to dump the garbage at the garbage point.

Commissioner Srinivas Reddy said Siddipet Municipality was always ahead of other municipalities in adopting modern technologies to improve its performance. Sanitary Inspector Sathish, Sanitary Supervisor, Sajid Ali and others were present

Earlier, the Municipal Chairman and Commissioner distributed PM SVANidhi loans to street vendors. Saying that they had distributed loans to 3,000 vendors so far in the town, Rajanarsu said 1,800 more vendors would be covered under the scheme in the days to come to help them tide over the current financial distress caused by Covid-19.

