Garbage pickup vehicles in Siddipet geo-tagged for better waste management

Siddipet: To keep a strict vigil on the door-to-door collection of garbage under the Siddipet Municipality, the civic authorities have geo-tagged all its pickup vehicles.

Municipal Chairman Kadavergu Rajanarsu, who launched the vehicle-tracking facility here on Thursday, said it would help them improve garbage collection and the performance of workers.

Stating that officials would regularly monitor if the vehicles were covering each house, the Chairman said they would also keep a watch on the time being taken by the workers to dump the waste at the garbage point.

Commissioner Srinivas Reddy said the Siddipet Municipality was always ahead of other municipalities in adopting modern technologies to improve its performance. Sanitary inspector Sathish, sanitary supervisor Sajid Ali and others were present.

Earlier, the Municipal Chairman and the Commissioner distributed PM SVANidhi loans to street vendors. Stating that they had distributed loans to 3,000 vendors so far in the town, Rajanarsu said 1,800 more would be covered under the scheme in the days to come to help them tide over the current financial distress caused by Covid-19.

