Gayatrii Bhhardwaj shares her experience of watching African Safari in Maasai Mara

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:47 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: Riding high on the success of her two interesting projects – ‘Ittu Si Baat’ and ‘Ishq Express’, Gayatrii Bhhardwaj recently flew to Kenya to unwind along with her family and friends.

Gayatrii chose to holiday at the Maasai Mara National Reserve that is famous for its beautiful landscape and wildlife. The promising and gorgeous actor showcased a glimpse of her Maasai Mara experience by going live through the African Safari on her social media, much to the surprise of her followers and fans.

While it was on Gayatrii’s bucket list to travel to South Africa for long, she is having a whale of a time exploring dense forests through a jeep ride, watching wild animals hunt and prey in their habitat.

Sharing the thrilling experience of going on a safari ride through the world-famous national reserve in Kenya, Gayatrii says, “I have been really waiting to visit Maasai Mara since a long time. It’s such a beautiful place that brings you close to the nature. I will never forget the exhilarating Safari ride and it was a fabulous experience to watch lions, cheetahs, leopards, elephants and zebras. It was crazy and gave us all an adrenaline rush.”

“We started early in the morning in freezing cold as we were told that lions and cheetahs hunt at dawn and the chances of spotting them were pretty high during that time. It is a great feeling to watch them at close quarters. When we saw wild animals, we were all holding breath with excitement. Everyone enjoyed the stay at the Maasai Mara national park,” Gayatrii adds.