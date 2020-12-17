Gear up for new experiences in New Zealand in 2021

Here are three more reasons why travellers should put New Zealand on their travel bucket list.

Want to stand amongst rugby legends, walk alongside New Zealand's first discoverer, or get lost in the fantastical world of cinematic magic? While we await borders to reopen, here are three more reasons why travellers should put New Zealand on their travel bucket list.

Weta Workshop Unleashed: Explore film-making and celebrate creativity

Weta Workshop Unleashed is a visual feast that invites guests of all ages to step into a fantastical film effects facility, inspired by Wellington’s Academy Award-winning Weta Workshop.

Located at Federal Street in Auckland, this attraction is not for the faint-hearted – visitors should be ready to be blown away by resident creatures, one hyper realistic giant and a galactic robot.

A 90-minute guided tour led by the Unleashed crew promises to take visitors out of this world, and into the worlds of three original movie projects of the horror, sci-fi and fantasy genres. One blink and they might miss surprise encounters and jaw-dropping environments.

This newest attraction is a celebration of creativity and making – from conceptual design to creature sculpting, weapons-making to world-building, and everything else in between.

Manea Footprints of Kupe: Explore the history of Aotearoa

Twenty years in the making, Manea Footprints of Kupe, an interactive Cultural, Heritage, Tourism and Education Centre has opened its doors to welcome visitors on its grounds.

Visitors to the attraction, housed in Opononi, Hokianga, also known as the cradle of Maori nationhood, can immerse themselves in the history of New Zealand or Aotearoa. Hokianga is also the place Kupe, the country’s first discoverer, called home for four decades. Manea aims to preserve, communicate, and celebrate Kupe’s journeys across New Zealand, his departure and capture the Maori story.

Through a 75-minute interactive guided tour led by Kupe’s descendants, history-lovers will be exposed to an authentic cultural engagement that includes protocols, powhiri (welcome ceremony), storytelling, waiata (song) and karakia (prayers).

A 20-minute 4D movie and live theatre performance that bring to life Kupe’s epic journeys serve as the icing on the cake, wrapping up a journey of culture and history, leaving travellers with a deeper connection and understanding of a large part of New Zealand history.

All Blacks Experience: Pay homage to the world’s rugby legends

What’s a trip to New Zealand without diving deep into the world of rugby – the sport that locals live and breathe? The All Blacks Experience, located at Auckland’s SkyCity, is now open to visitors who have always wondered what it takes to be the greatest rugby players in the world.

Featuring four interactive hands-on zones, visitors can test their rugby skills and discover if they are born to kick, pass and train like the legends of the All Blacks, Blacks Ferns, and others who wore the reputable black jersey.

For rugby fans who’ve always wondered how it feels to be on the receiving end of the iconic Haka, watching the All Blacks perform right before your eyes is the ultimate way to feel the passion of these rugby greats and appreciate the role that this traditional war dance plays in mentally and physically preparing the team as they go into battle on the rugby field.