Gear up for recruitment tests with commitment

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:41 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: With a singular desire of garnering a government job, many job aspirants in Telangana are busy preparing for the forthcoming recruitment tests. With the State government coming up with the decision to recruit for a massive number of jobs in the coming months, those seeking to secure their future with a government job are seriously and earnestly engaged in gearing up to take the tests.

A committed and focused approach in preparation is very much needed to excel in the recruitment tests, and the candidates should learn to chalk out their schedules in a more scientific and organised fashion.

Continuing with long and uninterrupted hours of preparation spanning over the months could create a certain mental fatigue and impact the final outcome. Hence, it is imperative that the candidates intersperse their learning hours with small breaks and engage in a varied activity to keep the possibilities of mental fatigue at bay.

Chalk out the calendar in such a way that the hours of preparation are divided and small breaks are taken to give the brain the much-needed rest to relax and soak in all that has been learnt till then. Step out of your room and go for a small stroll, spend some time in the greenery of a nearby park, plug in music of your choice, catch up with television shows or chat away with family or friends. A little bit of meditation, some Yoga or breathing exercises too can give a positive fillip.

Remember that if understanding a subject is important, then more important is to ensure that the learnt material is rightly stored in the recesses of brain and pulled out when you sit to write the recruitment tests.