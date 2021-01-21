Gear up for schools reopening: Karimnagar Collector

By | Published: 1:07 am

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka on Wednesday instructed officials concerned to make necessary arrangements as schools are scheduled to reopening from February 1. The Collector was speaking at a meeting with the officials of intermediate, SC, ST and BC Welfare Departments at his camp office.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said, “The state government has decided to reopen schools, colleges, residential schools, and social welfare hostels from February 1. So, officials should make take all necessary arrangements.” He asked the district-level officials to complete all arrangements by January 25.

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Valluru Kranthi, Additional Collector Enugu Narsimha Reddy, SRR Degree College Principal Ramakrishna Rao, Satavahana University Register Prof T Bharath, DEO Janardhan Rao, Intermediate officer Rajyalaxmi and others participated in the meeting.

