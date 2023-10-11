Gender equality key to Ssocial and political success, says Kharge

Kharge emphasized on X, stating, "Empowering the girl child means placing them at the forefront of change, amplifying their voices, responding to their needs, and inviting them into decision-making roles."

By IANS Published Date - 09:45 AM, Wed - 11 October 23

New Delhi: In his message marking International Day of the Girl Child, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that “gender equality is the foundation of social, political and economic success”.

In a post on X, Kharge said: “We must provide equal opportunities to the girl child to lead by putting them in the forefront of change efforts; hearing their voices; reciprocating to their asks; and welcoming them in decision-making spaces.

“We must invest in a future that believes in the agency of the girl child. ”

International Day of the Girl Child is marked annually on October 11 to promote awareness about the importance of and potential of girls as future of the society.

According to the UN, this year’s goal is to bring together teenage girls and stand up for their rights.