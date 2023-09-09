Accelerate climate action with gender equality at its core: G20 Declaration

New Delhi: Acknowledging the disproportionate impact of climate change on all women and girls, the G20 grouping has decided to accelerate climate action with gender equality at its core.

In the G20 Declaration, the countries supported increase of women’s participation, partnership, decision-making and leadership in climate change mitigation and adaptation, and disaster risk reduction strategies and policy frameworks on environmental issues.

“We commit to close gender gaps, promote full, equal, effective women’s participation in the economy as decision-makers,” according to the G20 Declaration.

The grouping also extended support to gender-responsive and environment-resilient solutions, including water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) solutions, to build resilience to the impact of climate change and environmental degradation.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said the G20 has set up a new working group on empowerment of women, and Brazil will take it forward during its presidency.