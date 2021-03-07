German automaker Porsche unveils its first pair of electric bikes

The Porsche eBike Sport is priced at $10,700, while the “cheaper” Porsche eBike Cross costs $8,549.

Berlin: The German automaker has unveiled two electric bikes, alongside the global debut of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

Both the bikes will be up for grabs from spring 2021.

The e-bikes are dubbed Porsche Sport and Porsche Cross electric bikes, designed for different usage scenarios.

“While the Porsche Sport is a regular road bike for everyday use, the Cross is an off-road bike”, reports GizmoChina.

The Porsche eBike Sport is equipped with a new Shimano EP8 motor, which provides motor support up to 25 km/hour (about 15 miles per hour), a Shimano electronic gear shifting system and Magura high-performance brakes that are integrated into the handlebars, according to the report.

The Sport bike also has M99 LED lights from Supernova, which are embedded in the handlebar stem and aerodynamic seat post.

The Porsche eBike Cross has a new motor developed by Shimano, Magura-MT Trail high-performance brakes with extra-large, heat-resistant brake discs for deceleration.

The Cross is more for off-roading adventures, the report said.