German language institute to take legal steps against fraudsters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:23 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Condemning third-party agencies making fraudulent promises to students about access to German language examination, the Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, New Delhi, decided to take legal steps against such agencies.

In a statement on Wednesday, Goethe-Institut said it has absolutely no connection to those agencies, who acted completely without any association, cooperation, or cognizance by them. Recent media reports stated that students and job aspirants in India were allegedly scammed by an agency promising them examination slots and help to clear German language proficiency tests.

Assuring students, their families and broader community of swift and resolute action on the issue, Goethe-Institut said it would be improving the capacity of its online registration system besides implementing enhanced security measures to prevent future instances of fraud.

The exam schedules would be highlighted on all Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavans and Goethe-Centres channels and booking of exams would be only via the website https://www.goethe.de/

“The Goethe-Institut will be following up on all leads and collaborating with relevant authorities and legal experts to take all available steps against the agencies making fraudulent claims,” it added.